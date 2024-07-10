E-Paper | July 10, 2024

China says India has no right to develop contested border region

Reuters Published July 10, 2024 Updated July 10, 2024 06:57pm

India has no right to carry out development in the area China calls South Tibet, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday in response to a Reuters report on New Delhi’s plans to speed up hydropower projects in the border state.

“South Tibet is China’s territory,” a foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.

It said India had no right to carry out development there and the establishment of what India calls Arunachal Pradesh on Chinese territory is “illegal and invalid”.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that India plans to spend $1 billion to expedite the construction of 12 hydropower stations in the northeastern Himalayan state.

India’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on China’s statement.

India says its remote state of Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of the country, but China says it is a part of southern Tibet and has objected to Indian infrastructure projects there.

Last week, India Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Kazakhstan where the two agreed to intensify efforts to resolve issues along their border.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Policed state
Updated 10 Jul, 2024

Policed state

What is the PML-N govt thinking, giving up important personal protections under the pretext of "national security"?
In critical condition
10 Jul, 2024

In critical condition

IT is time to sound the alarm. The Senate Standing Committee on Health provided some shocking figures on Monday —...
Arshad Sharif judgement
10 Jul, 2024

Arshad Sharif judgement

THE judgement of a court in Kenya has brought some clarity to the brutal murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad ...
Supplementary grants
Updated 09 Jul, 2024

Supplementary grants

The abuse of a constitutional provision meant for unforeseen financial needs betrays bureaucratic disdain for parliament and public opinion.
Suspicious revisions
09 Jul, 2024

Suspicious revisions

FOR an institution that frequently relies on rigid interpretations of rules and laws, particularly when dealing with...
GLOF threats
09 Jul, 2024

GLOF threats

THE threat that glacial lake outburst flooding poses to northern communities is considerable, as people in...