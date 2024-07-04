Today's Paper | July 04, 2024

Xi and Putin set out ambitions for Eurasian security club

Reuters | Anadolu Agency Published July 4, 2024 Updated July 4, 2024 09:52pm
Participants of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, including Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, attend a photo ceremony in Astana, Kazakhstan, July 4. — Reuters
Participants of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, including Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, attend a photo ceremony in Astana, Kazakhstan, July 4. — Reuters

China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin pressed their case on Thursday for closer security, political and economic cooperation between countries of the vast Eurasian region as a counterweight to Western alliances.

They were speaking on the second and final day of a summit in the Kazakh capital Astana of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a club launched in 2001 by Russia, China and Central Asian states and now including India, Iran and Pakistan.

“SCO members should consolidate unity and jointly oppose external interference in the face of the real challenges of interference and division,” Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying, warning against the West’s “Cold War mentality”.

President Putin, in his address to the SCO, reiterated Russia’s call for “a new architecture of cooperation, indivisible security and development in Eurasia, designed to replace the outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models, which gave unilateral advantages only to certain states”.

He once again blamed the West for the war in Ukraine and said Russia was ready to freeze the conflict if Kyiv and its backers accepted Moscow’s terms for talks.

Putin said last month the proposed new Eurasian security pact should be open to all countries across the region, including current Nato members. But the aim, he said, should be to gradually remove all external military presence from Eurasia, a clear reference to the United States.

The SCO nations represent new key buyers of Russian commodities such as oil and gas, as Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine war have forced Moscow to pivot towards Asia.

‘Multi-polar world’

Putin also hailed on Thursday the increasing use of national currencies — instead of the dollar — in trade between SCO countries and called for the creation of a new payment system within the group.

Western sanctions have left Moscow cut off from traditional payment systems such as SWIFT, while hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian foreign reserves remain frozen.

“The multi-polar world has become reality,” Putin said. “More and more countries support a fair world order and are ready to vigorously defend their legal rights and traditional values.”

India seeks early resolution of border issues with China

Separately, India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the SCO gathering and agreed to step up talks to resolve issues on their border which have soured ties since an armed clash in 2020.

India sought “early resolution of remaining issues in border areas” with China.

Jaishankar said he agreed with Wang to “redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels” to solve the border issues.

“Respecting the LAC (Line of Actual Control) and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential,” he said, adding that “the three mutuals — mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest — will guide our bilateral ties.”

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Elusive justice
Updated 04 Jul, 2024

Elusive justice

Till the Pakistani justice system institutionalises the fundamental principles of justice, it cannot fulfil its responsibilities.
High food prices
04 Jul, 2024

High food prices

THAT the country’s exports of raw food rose by 37pc in the last financial year over the previous one is a welcome...
Paralysis in academia
04 Jul, 2024

Paralysis in academia

LIKE all other sectors, higher education is not immune to the debilitating financial crisis that is currently ...
Orwellian state
Updated 03 Jul, 2024

Orwellian state

Implementing a system to spy on one’s own people is a perverse abuse of power and should be stopped forthwith.
Coping with disaster
03 Jul, 2024

Coping with disaster

THE monsoons are practically upon us, bringing with them the fear of urban flooding, flash floods, and accompanying...
Jail security
Updated 03 Jul, 2024

Jail security

If those convicted of murder, rape or terrorism are able to break free, it will not reflect well on the competence of our criminal justice system.