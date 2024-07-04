Five-year plan unveiled in Sindh Assembly to boost performance of prosecutors

• CM Murad says his govt is focussed on proper implementation of witness protection law

• Sindh Prosecution Roadmap 2025-2030 will enhance institutional capacity, ensure accountability and inclusive citizen-centric service, says UNODC representative

KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that the Sindh Prosecution Roadmap 2025-2030 was a pioneering study that identified gaps and challenges in the criminal justice system regarding the rights of transgender community, minorities and trafficking of persons.

“The launch of [the] five-year project marks a significant step forward in advancing ongoing rule of law reforms to the next level and let us continue to work together and leverage our collective expertise to implement the Sindh Prosecution Roadmap and deliver a fair and equitable justice system to serve the people of Sindh and Pakistan,” said the chief minister while speaking at the launching ceremony of the project here at a local hotel.

The event was organised by the Sindh Criminal Prosecution Services Department in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The chief minister was of the view that his government was committed to a transparent and equitable justice system in Sindh through the prosecution roadmap.

He lauded the UNODC for its relentless support and technical guidance in shaping a citizen-centric and inclusive road map aimed at enhancing the performance of the prosecutorial system in the province over the next five years.

He said that the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was promulgated in 1898 and there was a dire need to update it in view of advancements in technology and investigating techniques.

He stated that although the CrPC was a federal law, provinces could also make amendments. He asked the prosecutor general and other stakeholders to suggest easy-to-implement amendments to the colonial-era law.

Implementation of witness protection law

CM Shah said that the Sindh Assembly had enacted various significant legislation including prison reforms, laws regarding witness protection, gender-based violence and forced conversion as well as protection of minority rights.

However, he conceded that unfortunately, the Witness Protection Act, which was enacted in 2013, had not been used very effectively.

“That is one area we need to focus on so that we can have this law properly implemented,” he added.

He also highlighted the efforts of the provincial assembly in introducing laws aimed at implementing various innovative and citizen-centric initiatives, including capacity building of prosecutors and training of the Sindh police in handling cases involving transgender individuals.

The chief minister stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party believed in upholding the rule of law at the national level and had provided the constitutional framework for the country and also defended the same.

‘Roadmap reflects emerging needs of Sindh’s prosecutors’

UNODC country representative Dr Jeremy Mislom said that the roadmap aimed at strengthening the Sindh prosecution services department.

He stated that the UNODC was proud to support this groundbreaking initiative.

“The prosecution roadmap is a ballistic policy guiding document and drafted after detailed consultations and it reflected the emerging needs of requirements of Sindh’s prosecutors,” he added.

The road map is guided by three pillars enhancing the institutional capacity of Sindh’s criminal prosecution services, bolstering the gate-keeping function of the prosecution including accountability as well as transparency and advancing towards inclusive and citizen-centric service based on gender equality principles especially prioritising vulnerable groups in service delivery, he said.

“We must protect the rights of all individuals, including marginalised and vulnerable populations, with an enhanced focus on gender perspectives to ensure women, girls and excluded groups, such as transgender individuals have access to justice and legal protection against human rights violations,” Dr Milsom added.

Zia Hashmi of UNODC also highlighted the key features of the roadmap and said it aimed to implement citizen-centric, data-based and gender-based reforms.

The recruitment, training, infrastructure, technology, specialised prosecution unit, reduction of the backlog of cases, performance evaluation, victim support services and witness protection are the strategic objectives of the roadmap, he added.

He stated that a steering committee would be constituted to oversee and take decisions regarding the implementation of targeted priority initiatives as identified under the roadmap.

He said a dedicated delivery unit would also be put in place as the nodal point of data management, coordination and progress reporting on the implementation status of the roadmap.

PPP MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah spoke about women’s empowerment and stressed that at least a 10 per cent quota for women be may allocated in government jobs.

Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput of the Sindh High Court, retired Justice Rahmat Hussain Jafferi, Sindh Prosecutor General Dr Faiz Shah and others also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2024