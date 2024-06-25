FBR starts audit of urea, fertiliser dealers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated nationwide audits of urea/fertiliser dealers to ensure compliance with income tax regulations and accurate tax payments.

In this regard, notices for audit have been issued for 437 cases, the FBR announced on Monday.

The audit proceedings are swiftly underway and will be finalised in the near future. In addition, notices to all non-filers have also been promptly issued by the concerned Inland Revenue field formations.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2024