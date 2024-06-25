Today's Paper | June 25, 2024

FBR starts audit of urea, fertiliser dealers

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 25, 2024 Updated June 25, 2024 08:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated nationwide audits of urea/fertiliser dealers to ensure compliance with income tax regulations and accurate tax payments.

In this regard, notices for audit have been issued for 437 cases, the FBR announced on Monday.

The audit proceedings are swiftly underway and will be finalised in the near future. In addition, notices to all non-filers have also been promptly issued by the concerned Inland Revenue field formations.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A new operation
Updated 25 Jun, 2024

A new operation

Clear deterrent action is needed against terrorist groups, but without upending the lives of people in the affected areas.
Power theft
25 Jun, 2024

Power theft

FEDERAL Energy Minister Awais Leghari’s statement during a TV interview that electricity theft amounts to Rs600bn ...
Fatal air
25 Jun, 2024

Fatal air

TOXIC air can cost us our children. It causes life-threatening illnesses, inflicts lifelong damage and leads to ...
Time for dialogue
Updated 24 Jun, 2024

Time for dialogue

If the PML-N and PTI remain mired in mutual acrimony, an ever-widening gap will continue to allow non-political forces to assert themselves.
Property taxes
24 Jun, 2024

Property taxes

ACCORDING to reports in the local media, along with the higher taxes imposed on real estate in the recent budget, ...
Fierce heat
24 Jun, 2024

Fierce heat

CLIMATE change is unfolding as predicted by experts: savage heat, melting glaciers, extreme rainfall, drought, ...