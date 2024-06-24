Today's Paper | June 24, 2024

US directly involved in deadly attack on Crimea, says Russia

Reuters Published June 24, 2024 Updated June 24, 2024 08:37am

MOSCOW: Russia said on Sunday that the United States was “directly responsible” for an attack carried out from Ukra­inian territory with five missiles that killed at least five people, including three children, and injured 124 more in Crimea.

The Russian defence ministry said US specialists had set the missiles’ flight coordinates on the basis of information from US spy satellites, meaning Washington was directly responsible.

Four of the US-delivered Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles, equipped with cluster warheads, were shot down by air defence systems and the ammunition of a fifth had detonated in mid-air, it added.

The ministry said four missiles were downed but a fifth changed trajectory after being intercepted “with its warhead exploding in the air over the city”.

“Responsibility for the deliberate missile attack on the civilians of Sevastopol is borne above all by Washington, which supplied these weapons to Ukraine, and by the Kyiv regime, from whose territory this strike was carried out,” the ministry said.

Russian-installed auth­o­rities in Crimea said missile fragments had fallen just after noon near a beach on the north side of Sevastopol city where locals were holidaying.

At least 124 were inju­red, Russian Health Mini­ster Mikhail Mura­shko said. The injured included 27 children, five of whom are in a serious condition, authorities said.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2024

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Time for dialogue
Updated 24 Jun, 2024

Time for dialogue

If the PML-N and PTI remain mired in mutual acrimony, an ever-widening gap will continue to allow non-political forces to assert themselves.
Property taxes
24 Jun, 2024

Property taxes

ACCORDING to reports in the local media, along with the higher taxes imposed on real estate in the recent budget, ...
Fierce heat
24 Jun, 2024

Fierce heat

CLIMATE change is unfolding as predicted by experts: savage heat, melting glaciers, extreme rainfall, drought, ...
China’s concerns
23 Jun, 2024

China’s concerns

Pakistan has no option but to neutralise militant threat to Chinese projects, as well as address its business and political stability concerns.
War drums
23 Jun, 2024

War drums

If it is foolish enough to launch another war in Lebanon, Tel Aviv will be solely responsible for setting the Middle East on fire.
Balochistan budget
23 Jun, 2024

Balochistan budget

BALOCHISTAN’S Rs955.6bn budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 makes many pledges to the poor citizens of Pakistan’s...