Today's Paper | June 22, 2024

PTI to consider constructive suggestions from Achakzai following parleys with govt: party spokesperson

Nadir Guramani Published June 22, 2024 Updated June 22, 2024 06:27pm

PTI leader Raoof Hassan on Tuesday said that former premier and party founder Imran Khan would consider any “constructive suggestions” brought forward by Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai through his dialogue with the government.

In February, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that party founder Imran Khan had given instructions to initiate contact with all other political parties, except the PML-N, PPP and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

The three parties are part of the coalition that is heading the government.

In an apparent U-turn from its earlier assertions that the former ruling party would only talk to ‘empowered’ stakeholders and not the ‘toothless ruling’ coalition, Imran on June 11 ordered the party’s top brass to reach out to the government for a dialogue.

However, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad three days later with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, Hasan said: “Regarding a controversy on the media that the PTI is moving to have negotiations with three political parties that are mandate usurpers, Imran has clearly told us that there is no situation like this.”

In an interview with Dawn News programme Doosra Rukh that aired on Friday, the PTI spokesperson said that the party’s stance had not changed since the beginning.

Addressing PTI leader Gohar Khan’s comments on the party being open to negotiations, Hasan said they had approached Imran following Gohar’s comments, where the PTI founder said that no such statement was given.

“There will not be any direct contact with the parties that have stolen the mandate,” Gohar quoted Imran as saying.

“Regarding Mehmood Khan Achakzai […] Imran said that if he wanted to talk [to the opposition] on his own then he is allowed,” he said.

“We cannot pressure any party […] if they think that they can play a constructive role then they should try,” he said.

“Imran said today that if they bring forward constructive suggestions, we would consider them. It is an open-ended policy.”

While responding to the question of whether PTI has given the authority to negotiate to the PkMAP chairman, Raoof said: “No, PTI’s position is clear. Do not confuse two things together. PTI’s position is clear that we don’t want any contact with mandate thieves.”

“If he [Achakzai] comes to us and says that this is something positive and we should move forward with it, to that Imran has said that we will consider it,” Hasan said.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another lynching
Updated 22 Jun, 2024

Another lynching

The chilling alternative to not doing anything — which appears to be the state’s preferred option — is the advent of mob rule.
Tax & representation
22 Jun, 2024

Tax & representation

THE taxation measures outlined in the budget for the incoming fiscal year have triggered a lot of concern among ...
Life of the party?
22 Jun, 2024

Life of the party?

THE launch of Awaam Pakistan, a party led by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister...
KP’s ‘power struggle’
Updated 21 Jun, 2024

KP’s ‘power struggle’

Instead of emboldening protesters, CM Gandapur should encourage his provincial subjects to clear their due bills and ensure theft is minimised.
Journalist’s murder
21 Jun, 2024

Journalist’s murder

ANOTHER name has been added to the list of journalists murdered in Pakistan. On Tuesday, Khalil Jibran’s vehicle...
A leaner government?
21 Jun, 2024

A leaner government?

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has reiterated his government’s ‘commitment’ to shutting down ministries...