Bar slams more powers to FBR men

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has criticised the increase in taxes on salaried individuals and sales tax as oppressive. It also believes that giving the FBR officials more powers will lead to greater harassment of taxpayers.

PTBA President Anwar Kashif Mumtaz, at a press conference held at Karachi Press Club on Thursday, labelled the budget FY25 as counterproductive to economic activities and obstructive to business.

He said that increasing taxes on the salaried class has added to the burden of those already paying taxes. Additionally, the rise in the sales tax would negatively affect the business community.

He said that increasing the powers of FBR officials will lead to greater harassment, and the government should focus on digitalisation instead of expanding the powers of tax officials to minimise human interaction.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2024