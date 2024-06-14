SBP reserves dip

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan decreased by $6 million to $9.103 billion during the week ended on June 7.

According to the SBP, the reserves could see a further drop in next two months due to debt servicing in the first quarter of FY25.

The State Bank said the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.383bn as of June 7. Net foreign exchange reserves held by the commercial banks were $5.280bn.

