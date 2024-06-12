Protesters block highway in Makran over missing student

GWADAR: The family of a missing student, along with relatives and members of civil society, blocked the National Highway in protest, suspending traffic in the Kech area of Makran on Tuesday.

According to the family, Farooq Baloch and four other students went missing on May 28 from a locality in Quetta, where they were studying.

While four students have returned home, Mr Baloch remains missing, and his family is unaware of his whereabouts.

The family, relatives, and civil society members blocked the Quetta-Turbat National Highway in the Tajaban area of Kech district, demanding Farooq’s recovery.

“My son should be recovered, who has been missing for 14 days from Quetta,” the mother of the missing student demanded.

She vowed to continue the protest until her son is found.

