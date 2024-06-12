Today's Paper | June 12, 2024

Protesters block highway in Makran over missing student

Behram Baloch Published June 12, 2024 Updated June 12, 2024 09:22am

GWADAR: The family of a missing student, along with relatives and members of civil society, blocked the National Highway in protest, suspending traffic in the Kech area of Makran on Tuesday.

According to the family, Farooq Baloch and four other students went missing on May 28 from a locality in Quetta, where they were studying.

While four students have returned home, Mr Baloch remains missing, and his family is unaware of his whereabouts.

The family, relatives, and civil society members blocked the Quetta-Turbat National Highway in the Tajaban area of Kech district, demanding Farooq’s recovery.

“My son should be recovered, who has been missing for 14 days from Quetta,” the mother of the missing student demanded.

She vowed to continue the protest until her son is found.

Published in Dawn, June 12th, 2024

Missing Persons
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unyielding onslaught
12 Jun, 2024

Unyielding onslaught

SEVEN soldiers paid the ultimate price in Lakki Marwat on Sunday when their vehicle was blown up in an IED attack,...
X diplomacy
Updated 12 Jun, 2024

X diplomacy

Both states can pursue adversarial policies, or come to the negotiating table and frankly discuss all outstanding issues, which can be tackled through dialogue.
Strange decisions
12 Jun, 2024

Strange decisions

THE ECP continues to wade deeper and deeper into controversy. Through its most recent decision, it had granted major...
Interest rate cut
Updated 11 Jun, 2024

Interest rate cut

The decision underscores SBP’s confidence that economic stability is gaining traction.
Rampant zealotry
11 Jun, 2024

Rampant zealotry

Decades of myopic policies pursued by the state have further aided the radicalisation of significant portions of the population.
Cricket breakdown
11 Jun, 2024

Cricket breakdown

THERE was a feeling that Pakistan had finally turned the corner in their T20 World Cup campaign. Sadly, it was only ...