Today's Paper | June 07, 2024

Lahore ATC grants bail to seven PTI activists in corps commander’s house attack case

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published June 7, 2024 Updated June 7, 2024 10:33am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to seven activists of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in a May 9 case of attack on Lahore Corps Commander’s House, commonly known as Jinnah House.

Judge Khalid Arshad allowed the bail petitions and directed each suspect to furnish a surety bond of Rs300,000.

The suspects were: Talha Mustafa, Mirza Tahir, Muham­mad Abid, Azhar Abbas, Umair Khan, Zubair Gulzar and Junaid.

Separately, Judge Khalid Arshad resumed the jail trial of the Jinnah House attack case in the Kot Lakhpat jail.

The judge directed the prosecution to distribute copies of the challan (investigation report) among 266 suspects on June 13.

Among the prominent suspects, PTI-Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid are already in jail.

Several other suspects including Fashion designer Khadija Shah, former MNA Rubina Jamil, social media activists Tayyaba Raja and Ayesha Ali Bhutta have been released on bail.

Sarwar Road police registered the case against leaders and workers of PTI for attacking and vandalising the Jinnah House during the protests of May 9 last year against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2024

Imran Khan Arrest
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Addressing contempt
Updated 07 Jun, 2024

Addressing contempt

It is imperative that the culture normalising contempt be dismantled and the boundaries of acceptable criticism defined once again.
Averting disaster
07 Jun, 2024

Averting disaster

PAKISTAN stands on the precipice of yet another potential flood disaster. According to the National Disaster...
Overzealous state
07 Jun, 2024

Overzealous state

INSTEAD of addressing the core issues that fuel discontent amongst the citizenry, the state prefers to go after ...
Real powers
Updated 06 Jun, 2024

Real powers

PTI seems to be repeating one of the biggest mistakes it made during its last tenure, when it sought to sideline its rivals.
Airline safety
06 Jun, 2024

Airline safety

WHILE the European Union has yet to issue a formal statement in this regard, it seems that Pakistan has remained...
Violent crime wave
06 Jun, 2024

Violent crime wave

THE violent crime wave that has been afflicting Karachi for the past few years shows no sign of abating, as lives...