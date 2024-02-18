16 suspects get post-arrest bail in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to 16 suspects in the Jinnah House attack case of May 9 riots.

Judge Naveed Iqbal allowed the bail petitions of 16 suspects subject to furnishing surety bonds and adjourned the hearing of over 200 other petitions till Feb 19.

The suspects who were granted bail include Khawar Hussain Butt, Farrukh Azeem, Zaheer Arshad, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Arshad, Saleem Ahmad, Syed Asghar Ali, Javed Hussain, Muhammad Ramzan, Mohsin Ashiq, Umar Shahzad, and Nadeem Abbas.

Separately, the judge adjourned the hearing of a bail petition by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf social media activist Sanam Javed in Shadman police station attack case.

The prosecution did not present the record of the case.

A lawyer for the suspect argued that the police arrested his client in a new case with mala fide intention as she had been granted bail in all previous cases against her.

He stated that the suspect had no role in the attack on the police station.

He asked the court to release the suspect on bail.

The judge directed the prosecution to present the record of the case on Feb 20.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2024