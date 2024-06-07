Today's Paper | June 07, 2024

Talks continuing virtually: IMF

Our Correspondent Published June 7, 2024 Updated June 7, 2024 08:43am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday it is continuing virtual talks with Pakistan on a new, homegrown Ex­t­en­ded Fund Facility (EFF).

IMF spokesperson and Director of Commu­nications, Julie Kozack, told journalists at a news briefing in Washington that an IMF staff mission visited Pakistan from May 13 through May 23.

“We made significant progress towards reaching a staff-level agreement on a homegrown program that can be supported under a new EFF with the Fund. Those discussions are continuing virtually.”

Responding to a question about the requirement to publish the list of properties of Pakistani politicians, she said she did not have details of the progress made on this requirement.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2024

