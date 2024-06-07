Talks continuing virtually: IMF

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday it is continuing virtual talks with Pakistan on a new, homegrown Ex­t­en­ded Fund Facility (EFF).

IMF spokesperson and Director of Commu­nications, Julie Kozack, told journalists at a news briefing in Washington that an IMF staff mission visited Pakistan from May 13 through May 23.

“We made significant progress towards reaching a staff-level agreement on a homegrown program that can be supported under a new EFF with the Fund. Those discussions are continuing virtually.”

Responding to a question about the requirement to publish the list of properties of Pakistani politicians, she said she did not have details of the progress made on this requirement.

