Today's Paper | June 06, 2024

Rights activist Sarim Burney held on ‘human trafficking complaint by US’

Imtiaz Ali Published June 6, 2024 Updated June 6, 2024 07:16am
Human rights activist and philanthropist Sarim Burney. — X/@SBTIOfficial
Human rights activist and philanthropist Sarim Burney. — X/@SBTIOfficial

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested human rights activist and philanthropist Sarim Burney when he arrived at Karachi airport from abroad for his alleged involvement in “child trafficking by way of illegal adoption” on the complaint of US authorities.

An FIA official said that the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the FIA-Karachi registered a case (FIR No. 126/2024) against Mr Burney under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly, inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document), 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Sections 3 (trafficking in persons), 4 (aggravating circumstances) and 5 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018.

According to the FIR, “Sarim Burney and his associates Basalat Ali Khan, Humaira Naz and others, in collusion with each other knowingly and wilfully gave false information, made misdeclaration as well as concealment of the facts before the Hon’ble Family Courts District East Karachi in the garb of illegal adoption/guardianship of three baby girls by using and providing fraudulent documents.”

It stated that the statement by the suspects that “the three baby girls in question were orphans and found from outside the gate of M/s Sarim Burney Trust and it tried level best to find their parents but no person came forward for claiming them” was contrary to the facts.

The FIA official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the US Consulate General had stated in its complaint that during the last one and half years, around 17-18 children had been adopted in the US but the adoption process was ‘illegal’.

Elaborating, the official said that these children were not declared as lawaris (abandoned). As per laws concerned, only children abandoned by their families can be adopted.

However, the FIA had traced three children and the FIR had been registered about their adoption, the official added.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Real powers
Updated 06 Jun, 2024

Real powers

PTI seems to be repeating one of the biggest mistakes it made during its last tenure, when it sought to sideline its rivals.
Airline safety
06 Jun, 2024

Airline safety

WHILE the European Union has yet to issue a formal statement in this regard, it seems that Pakistan has remained...
Violent crime wave
06 Jun, 2024

Violent crime wave

THE violent crime wave that has been afflicting Karachi for the past few years shows no sign of abating, as lives...
A sobering election?
Updated 05 Jun, 2024

A sobering election?

India should reach out to Pakistan, and the state should respond positively to any Indian overtures.
Out of time
05 Jun, 2024

Out of time

TODAY, on World Environment Day, we must confront a sobering truth: an alarming 40pc of the planet’s land is...
Lower inflation
05 Jun, 2024

Lower inflation

AS anticipated, the dramatic drop in May’s inflation figures to 11.8pc — the lowest in 30 months — has ...