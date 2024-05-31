Today's Paper | May 31, 2024

LHC to hear contempt plea against PM today

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published May 31, 2024 Updated May 31, 2024 07:53am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has fixed for hearing a contempt of court petition against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for using inappropriate language about judges.

Justice Muhamamd Waheed Khan would take up the petition on Friday (today).

Lawyer Ashba Kamran had filed the petition, saying that PM Shehbaz used “inappropriate words” regarding judges of the superior judiciary.

She pleaded that the statement of the prime minister amounted to scandalising the judges and this act needed to be prosecuted for contempt of court charge.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2024

