Today's Paper | May 30, 2024

Three killed in tribal clash in Balochistan’s Nasirabad

Ali Jan Mangi Published May 30, 2024 Updated May 30, 2024 09:07am

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Three members of the Umrani tribe were killed and two others injured in an armed clash in Nasirabad district on Wednesday.

According to officials, two armed groups of the Umrani tribe clashed in the Khan Kot area of Nasirabad in the morning.

The groups exchanged fire for two hours, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuring two others.

Police rushed to the area after receiving information about the clash and shifted the bodies and the injured to district hospital in Dera Murad Jamali. Police attributed the violence to an ongoing feud.

The deceased were identified as Ali Shahar, Imam Bakhsh and Bhutto Khan.

In order to prevent further clashes between the two groups, the local administration has deployed a large police contingent in the area.

A case has been registered against both armed groups, and further investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Debt trap
Updated 30 May, 2024

Debt trap

The task before the government is to boost its tax-to-GDP ratio to the global average by taxing the economy’s untaxed and undertaxed sectors.
Foregone times
30 May, 2024

Foregone times

THE past, as they say, is a foreign country. It seems that the PML-N’s leadership has chosen to live there. Nawaz...
Margalla fires
30 May, 2024

Margalla fires

THE Margalla Hills — the sprawling 12,605-hectare national park — were once again engulfed in flames, with 15...
First steps
Updated 29 May, 2024

First steps

One hopes that this small change will pave the way for bigger things.
Rafah inferno
29 May, 2024

Rafah inferno

THE level of barbarity witnessed in Sunday’s Israeli air strike targeting a refugee camp in Rafah is shocking even...
On a whim
29 May, 2024

On a whim

THE sudden declaration of May 28 as a public holiday to observe Youm-i-Takbeer — the anniversary of Pakistan’s...