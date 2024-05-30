Three killed in tribal clash in Balochistan’s Nasirabad

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Three members of the Umrani tribe were killed and two others injured in an armed clash in Nasirabad district on Wednesday.

According to officials, two armed groups of the Umrani tribe clashed in the Khan Kot area of Nasirabad in the morning.

The groups exchanged fire for two hours, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuring two others.

Police rushed to the area after receiving information about the clash and shifted the bodies and the injured to district hospital in Dera Murad Jamali. Police attributed the violence to an ongoing feud.

The deceased were identified as Ali Shahar, Imam Bakhsh and Bhutto Khan.

In order to prevent further clashes between the two groups, the local administration has deployed a large police contingent in the area.

A case has been registered against both armed groups, and further investigation is underway.

