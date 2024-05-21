Samba Bank’s due diligence

KARACHI: Bank Alfa­lah Ltd (BAFL) on Monday announced that it had been given the go-ahead by the State Bank of Pakistan to conduct due diligence on Samba Bank.

In a stock filing, the bank referred to its April 9 anno­uncement for acquisition of 84.51 per cent shares of Samba Bank held by Saudi National Bank.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2024