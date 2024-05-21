Samba Bank’s due diligence

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Ltd (BAFL) on Monday announced that it had been given the go-ahead by the State Bank of Pakistan to conduct due diligence on Samba Bank.
In a stock filing, the bank referred to its April 9 announcement for acquisition of 84.51 per cent shares of Samba Bank held by Saudi National Bank.
Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2024
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.