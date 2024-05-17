Today's Paper | May 17, 2024

Govt asked to expand scope of development

Khaleeq Kiani Published May 17, 2024 Updated May 17, 2024 05:46am

 ISLAMABAD: While the government plans to tinker with the fast-growing solar net metering policy, participants of the National SDGs Conference 2024 on Thursday advised the government to include subsidised solarisation, family planning, environment and universal health in the development policy to achieve Sustainable Development Goals under global commitments.

The one-day conference, organised by the Ministry of Planning and Development, brought together experts, parliamentarians, national and international stakeholders, UN representatives, civil societies, academia, and specialists from diverse fields.

It aimed to develop effective implementation strategies and policies to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

At present, close to Rs100bn are spent in the name of SDGs on the recommendations of parliamentarians with limited focus on their deliverables instead of utilising those funds through the government’s planning and development policies.

Working groups of the conference called for the implementation of environment policy with clear milestones after making the data sets on environment indicators public to set baselines and report on changes and improvements. “The carbon credit policy needs to be adopted to boost exports,” recommended one of the working groups that called for setting up technical committees and apex committees on the environment with participation from all the provinces, private sector, media, and academia.

The conference also suggested smart urbanisation for which public transport policy should be in place for big cities to promote best practices to save energy. At the same time, it also called for providing subsidised solar systems to the masses to promote renewable energy and inclusion of impact of such policies and actions on marginalised communities.

Another working group asked the government to enhance the role of women in labour participation for inclusive development, which should also focus on the 20th poorest districts for poverty eradication.

The economists emphasised the urgent need to reduce the cost of producing energy and inculcate efficiencies in energy generation and consumption.

A social sector group called for an enhanced focus on including persons with disabilities in education policy and a behaviour change communication strategy for family planning.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dangerous law
Updated 17 May, 2024

Dangerous law

It must remember that the same law can be weaponised against it one day, just as Peca was when the PTI took power.
Uncalled for pressure
17 May, 2024

Uncalled for pressure

THE recent press conferences by Senators Faisal Vawda and Talal Chaudhry, where they demanded evidence from judges...
KP tussle
17 May, 2024

KP tussle

THE growing war of words between KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi is affecting...
Dubai properties
Updated 16 May, 2024

Dubai properties

It is hoped that any investigation that is conducted will be fair and that no wrongdoing will be excused.
In good faith
16 May, 2024

In good faith

THE ‘P’ in PTI might as well stand for perplexing. After a constant yo-yoing around holding talks, the PTI has...
CTDs’ shortcomings
16 May, 2024

CTDs’ shortcomings

WHILE threats from terrorist groups need to be countered on the battlefield through military means, long-term ...