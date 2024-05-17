Today's Paper | May 17, 2024

20 passengers hurt as bus overturns near Qazi Ahmed

Our Correspondent Published May 17, 2024 Updated May 17, 2024 09:25am

NAWABSHAH: Over 20 passengers suffered injuries when a coach overturned due to over-speeding on National Highway near Qazi Ahmed on Thursday.

The injured including women and children were shifted to Qazi Ahmed taluka hospital where they were provided treatment.

Condition of five passengers was critical, said an official of Motorway police.

In another accident, four people were injured when a courier company’s van collided with an oil tanker at Khair Shah stop near Nawabshah on Thursday.

Ghulam Ali Majidano, tanker driver; Mohammed Bilal, employee of the courier company, and two others were injured in the accident. The injured were brought to Peoples Medical Unive-rsity Hospital.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2024

