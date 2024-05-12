CCP issues warnings to 12 beauty brands

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued warnings to 12 beauty product manufacturers for deceptive marketing that made false and misleading claims.

A preliminary probe revealed that these companies were prima facie engaged in advertising their products as “natural, organic, sustainable, pure, and chemical-free” without any scientific evidence supporting their claims.

Such unsubstantiated marketing claims not only mislead the consumers but also pose potential health risks to users.

The notices issued by the CCP may set a significant precedent for responsible marketing practices that prioritise environmental integrity and consumer trust.

These companies strategically omit information about the chemical ingredients in their products from marketing communications or use misleading terminology, imagery or labelling practices to hide the presence of inorganic components or chemical additives.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2024