Today's Paper | May 12, 2024

CCP issues warnings to 12 beauty brands

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 12, 2024 Updated May 12, 2024 07:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued warnings to 12 beauty product manufacturers for deceptive marketing that made false and misleading claims.

A preliminary probe revealed that these companies were prima facie engaged in advertising their products as “natural, organic, sustainable, pure, and chemical-free” without any scientific evidence supporting their claims.

Such unsubstantiated marketing claims not only mislead the consumers but also pose potential health risks to users.

The notices issued by the CCP may set a significant precedent for responsible marketing practices that prioritise environmental integrity and consumer trust.

These companies strategically omit information about the chemical ingredients in their products from marketing communications or use misleading terminology, imagery or labelling practices to hide the presence of inorganic components or chemical additives.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A turbulent 2023
Updated 12 May, 2024

A turbulent 2023

Govt must ensure judiciary's independence, respect for democratic processes, and protection for all citizens against abuse of power.
A moral victory
12 May, 2024

A moral victory

AS the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted on Friday in favour of granting Palestine greater rights at the...
Hope after defeat
12 May, 2024

Hope after defeat

ON Saturday, having fallen behind Japan in the first quarter of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final, Pakistan showed...
Taxing pensions
Updated 11 May, 2024

Taxing pensions

Tax reforms have failed to deliver because of distortions created by the FBR bureaucracy through SROs, apparently for personal gains.
Orwellian slide
11 May, 2024

Orwellian slide

IN recent years, Pakistan has made several attempts at introducing an overarching mechanism through which to check...
Terror against girls
11 May, 2024

Terror against girls

ONCE again, the ogre of terrorism is seeking the sacrifice of schoolgirls. On Wednesday, just days after the...