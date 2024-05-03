DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 03, 2024

Govt to form new body to combat misinformation: Attaullah Tarar

Syed Irfan Raza Published May 3, 2024 Updated May 3, 2024 11:19am
Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar addresses a press conference in Islamabad on May 2. 2024. — Photo via PID
Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar addresses a press conference in Islamabad on May 2. 2024. — Photo via PID

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said the government was focusing on forming a separate authority to safeguard the digital rights of people and counter propaganda and rumours on social media.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister said a campaign by a section of media, intelligentsia and academia regarding online harassment and fake news was witnessed on social media recently.

“There must be an end to harassment, including online,” he said and called for a specific authority to address the issue of online harassment as at present there was no law to protect the digital rights of consumers.

He said it was necessary to create awareness among the general public about their digital rights.

PM’s Saudi visit

Calling the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia “highly successful”, the minister said historic and major developments will take place within the next few months because of the visit.

The information minister said that the Saudi ministers expressed their commitment to work with Pakistan regarding bilateral cooperation and invest­­ment.

“Within a short span of just one month, the prime minister held two meetings with the Saudi crown prince, which is of historic significance for the two brotherly countries.”

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Under siege
Updated 03 May, 2024

Under siege

Whether through direct censorship, withholding advertising, harassment or violence, the press in Pakistan navigates a hazardous terrain.
Meddlesome ways
03 May, 2024

Meddlesome ways

AFTER this week’s proceedings in the so-called ‘meddling case’, it appears that the majority of judges...
Mass transit mess
03 May, 2024

Mass transit mess

THAT Karachi — one of the world’s largest megacities — does not have a mass transit system worth the name is ...
Punishing evaders
02 May, 2024

Punishing evaders

THE FBR’s decision to block mobile phone connections of more than half a million individuals who did not file...
Engaging Riyadh
Updated 02 May, 2024

Engaging Riyadh

It must be stressed that to pull in maximum foreign investment, a climate of domestic political stability is crucial.
Freedom to question
02 May, 2024

Freedom to question

WITH frequently suspended freedoms, increasing violence and few to speak out for the oppressed, it is unlikely that...