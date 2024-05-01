Teenage boy killed in London sword attack

LONDON: A stabbing incident was reported in London on Tuesday, that involved ‘a man who used a sword’. The incident led to death of a 13-year-old boy, while four other individuals sustained injuries.

Police stated they did not believe the incident was related to terrorism.

After the incident, Police tasered and arres­ted a 36-year-old man, near Hainault in east London. In video footage, a man dressed in yellow could be seen, wielding what appeared to be a sword.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm one of those injured, a 13-year-old boy, has died. He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died shortly afterwards,” Lon­don’s Metropo­litan Police Chief Superin­tendent Stuart Bell said.

Two members of the public and two police officers were in hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two police officers had stab wounds requiring surgery, Bell added.

“We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community, we are not looking for more suspects and this incident does not appear to be terror-related,” he said.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2024