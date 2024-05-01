DAWN.COM Logo

US, Pakistan vow to boost cooperation on regional security

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 1, 2024 Updated May 1, 2024 10:44am

ISLAMABAD: The US and Pakistan on Tuesday reaffirmed their close ties and pledged to enhance cooperation on regional security, according to the Foreign Office.

The FO, in a statement issued after a meeting between a visiting US delegation led by Acting Un­­der Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass, and Acting Foreign Secre­tary Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi, said the “discussions covered a broad range of bilateral issues, with both sides emphasising the importance of enhancing trade and investment ties”.

The FO further noted that the talks were “productive” and resulted in reaffirmation of the commitment to enhance cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and regional security.

The visit marks the first by a US official to Islam­abad since the new government was formed after the February 8 elections.

In letters exchanged last month, President Joe Biden underscored the cri­tical nature of the “enduring (US-Pakistan) partne­rship” for “ensuring the se­­­curity of our people — and people around the world”.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, in response to Mr Biden’s outreach, expres­sed Pak­is­t­an’s eagerness to collaborate towards global peace and security and development of the region. Later, Sec­re­tary of Sta­te Antony Blin­ken, in a phone call with Foreign Mi­nister Ishaq Dar, emp­hasised the importance of continued cooperation on counterterrorism, expan­ding trade and investment partnership.

Mr Bass’s visit to Pakistan is part of a broader regional trip that included a stop in Qatar, where he engaged in discussions about Afghanis­tan and regional security interests.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2024

