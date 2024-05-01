US, Pakistan vow to boost cooperation on regional security

ISLAMABAD: The US and Pakistan on Tuesday reaffirmed their close ties and pledged to enhance cooperation on regional security, according to the Foreign Office.
The FO, in a statement issued after a meeting between a visiting US delegation led by Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass, and Acting Foreign Secretary Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi, said the “discussions covered a broad range of bilateral issues, with both sides emphasising the importance of enhancing trade and investment ties”.
The FO further noted that the talks were “productive” and resulted in reaffirmation of the commitment to enhance cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and regional security.
The visit marks the first by a US official to Islamabad since the new government was formed after the February 8 elections.
In letters exchanged last month, President Joe Biden underscored the critical nature of the “enduring (US-Pakistan) partnership” for “ensuring the security of our people — and people around the world”.
PM Shehbaz Sharif, in response to Mr Biden’s outreach, expressed Pakistan’s eagerness to collaborate towards global peace and security and development of the region. Later, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, emphasised the importance of continued cooperation on counterterrorism, expanding trade and investment partnership.
Mr Bass’s visit to Pakistan is part of a broader regional trip that included a stop in Qatar, where he engaged in discussions about Afghanistan and regional security interests.
