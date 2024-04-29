Top US envoy arrives in Islamabad to engage new regime

WASHINGTON: John Bass, the US acting under secretary for political affairs, is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Monday for a two-day visit aimed at discussing “bilateral ties and our shared regional security interests”, he announced in a tweet.

He will be the first senior US official to visit Islamabad following the Feb 8 elections, which brought Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to office.

The US State Department released a statement outlining Under Secretary Bass’s agenda, which includes meetings with senior Pakistani officials to address a spectrum of regional and bilateral issues within the framework of the US-Pakistan partnership.

Before heading to Islamabad, Mr Bass visited Qatar, where he engaged with senior Qatari government officials and representatives from other diplomatic missions to deliberate on support for Afghanistan and mutual security concerns in the region.

Two-day visit of John Bass comes after US warning on sanctions and report on human rights violations

Qatar hosted the Doha talks, which culminated in the 2020 agreement between the United States and the Taliban and led to the withdrawal of US and Nato troops from Afghanistan.

Mr Bass brings substantial experience to the table, having previously served as the US ambassador to Afghanistan from 2017 to 2020, a crucial period marked by negotiations with the Taliban.

He also held the position of US ambassador to Turkiye from 2014 to 2017.

As the head of the political section at the State Department, Mr Bass maintains a keen interest in the political dynamics of allied states, with a particular focus on the human rights landscape.

Only last week, the State Department released its annual human rights report, which included an assessment of the rights situation in Pakistan.

The report highlighted significant events, such as the legal proceedings against leaders and members of PTI, including former prime minister Imran Khan, in connection with the attack on the Corps Commander’s House in Lahore.

The report noted instances of media censorship and political arrests, notably of the PTI founding chairman and other party leaders. It includes eight direct references to Mr Khan.

Despite recent tensions, a State Department spokesperson reassured reporters that there is “absolutely no” underlying discord between the United States and Pakistan.

Emphasising Pakistan’s significance as a regional partner, the spokesperson highlighted continued cooperation in security and trade sectors.

The US acting under secretary’s visit underscores the ongoing diplomatic dialogue between the two countries, as they navigate shared challenges and opportunities in the region.

His visit comes on the heels of a significant diplomatic encounter when Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a strategic visit to three cities of Pakistan.

During this visit, both nations articulated their shared ambition to elevate their trade relations from $2 billion to $10bn annually.

In response to this development, the US issued a cautionary statement, expressing concerns that heightened trade engagement with Iran could potentially trigger sanctions.

This stance underscores the delicate balance Pakistan must navigate in its diplomatic and economic relations with regional partners amid broader geopolitical dynamics.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2024