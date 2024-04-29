DAWN.COM Logo

Italian PM Meloni says will stand in EU elections

AFP Published April 29, 2024 Updated April 29, 2024 10:28am
Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, gestures on stage during a campaign meeting of the Fratelli d’Italia.—AFP
ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday she would stand in upcoming European Parlia­ment elections, a move apparently calculated to boost her far-right party, although she would be forced to resign immediately.

Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, which has neo-Fascist roots, came top in Italy’s 2022 general election with 26 per cent of the vote.

It is polling at similar levels ahead of the European elections on from June 6-9.

With Meloni heading the list of candidates, Brothers of Italy could exploit its national popularity at the EU level, even though EU rules require that any winner already holding a ministerial position must immediately resign from the EU assembly.

“We want to do in Europe exactly what we did in Italy on September 25, 2022 – creating a majority that brings together the forces of the right to finally send the left into opposition, even in Europe!” Meloni told a party event in the Adriatic city of Pescara.

In a fiery, sweeping speech touching briefly on issues from surrogacy and Ramadan to artificial meat, Meloni extolled her coalition government’s one-and-a-half years in power and what she said were its efforts to combat illegal immigration, protect families and defend Christian values.

After speaking for more than an hour in the combative tone reminiscent of her election campaigns, Meloni said she had decided to run for a seat in the European Parliament.

“I’m doing it because I want to ask Italians if they are satisfied with the work we are doing in Italy and that we’re doing in Europe,” she said, suggesting that only she could unite Europe’s conservatives.

“I’m doing it because in addition to being president of Brothers of Italy I’m also the leader of the European conservatives who want to have a decisive role in changing the course of European politics,” she added.

The move by Meloni, while allowed under EU regulations, is “a pragmatic, shameless electoral calculation”, said Wolfango Piccoli, head of research at Teneo Intelli­gence.

“The feeling is she will carry her weight to gain more votes,” he said, adding that polls suggest that Meloni’s name at the top of the list could improve Brothers of Italy’s showing by two to three percent.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2024

