Today's Paper | April 26, 2024

Faysal bank earns Rs6.5bn

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 26, 2024 Updated April 26, 2024 09:21am

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Ltd (FBL) continued its growth stride during the first quarter of 2024, with a profit after tax doubled to Rs6.5 billion compared to Q12023.

Earnings per share increased from Rs2.12 to Rs4.29, while the bank also declared an interim cash dividend of Re1 per share.

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2024

