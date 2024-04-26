Faysal bank earns Rs6.5bn

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
KARACHI: Faysal Bank Ltd (FBL) continued its growth stride during the first quarter of 2024, with a profit after tax doubled to Rs6.5 billion compared to Q12023.
Earnings per share increased from Rs2.12 to Rs4.29, while the bank also declared an interim cash dividend of Re1 per share.
Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2024
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.