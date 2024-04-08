DAWN.COM Logo

Rajnath’s remarks show India’s state terrorism, says ex-speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Amjad Mahmood Published April 8, 2024 Updated April 8, 2024 11:01am

LAHORE: PPP Central Punjab president and former National Assembly speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that India was the only country in the world where election campaigns are conducted on the basis of hostility towards Pakistan.

In his reaction to Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh’s confession of Delhi’s involvement in terrorism acts inside Pakistan, Mr Ashraf said the provocative remarks were a proof of India’s “state terrorism” and it’s bound to heighten regional tensions.

The former speaker said the statement also depicted Modi government’s fear of losing the upcoming election and was employing all tactics to turn the situation around.

He demanded that Islamabad approach the International Court of Justice on the confession of the defence minister.

The Foreign Office must raise the issue at the UN level, the ex-speaker added.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2024

