Govt’s economic measures show positive signs, claims Tarar

LAHORE: Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said that the incumbent government is actively taking measures to strengthen both the economy and industry, which are displaying positive signs.

In a press conference at the PML-N’s Secretariat, he mentioned that Bloomberg had clearly stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a good experience in engaging with financial institutions and implementing economic reforms.

“The previous 16-month government rescued the country from default and stabilised the Pakistani rupee. Even during the interim government’s tenure, the rupee remained stable. This stability in the currency contributed to the stabilisation of the country’s economy, with positive developments observed in the stock exchange as well,” he emphasised.

He said all these positive indicators were showing that business confidence had increased in the country.

Dismisses political instability concerns, asserts increased business confidence in Pakistan

Contrary to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s statement, Mr Tarar said the positive economic indicators showed that business confidence had increased in the country.

Speaking at a maiden Apex Committee meeting on Friday, CM Maryam had said, “Foreign and local investors are afraid of investing in Pakistan because of political instability.”

Regarding a Guardian report on extrajudicial killings by India in different countries, Mr Tarar stated that today, the Foreign Office had issued a statement not only rejecting the Indian defence minister’s remarks but also condemning them.

He said that the international community should take notice of these extrajudicial killings.

“Pakistan is fully alert and capable of defending itself, but we desire peace in the region,” he added.

Mr Tarar mentioned his recent visit to Karachi, during which he met with journalist organisations including PBA, APNS, and CPNE. Discussions were held on the challenges facing the media industry, and issues concerning journalists and media workers were highlighted.

Mr Tarar assured that pending dues of media workers and reporters would be settled before Eidul Fitr.

He said an all-out effort would be made to ensure payment of pending dues in the next two days as per the direction of Prime Minister Sharif, adding that all approvals in this regard had been completed.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2024