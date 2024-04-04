Boy observing Aitkaf raped in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: A 13-year-old boy was allegedly raped by a man during Aitkaf at a mosque at Sanawan Bukhi Chowk.

Reports said the boy observing Aitkaf was allegedly raped by a man who was also on Aitkaf.

The suspect managed his escape while the Imam Masjid said he was threatening him with dire consequences.

The victim was learning the Holy Quran by rote at the mosque. The boy was shifted to hospital for medical examination.

Station House Officer Shahid Rizwan Mahota said the suspect would be arrested soon.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2024