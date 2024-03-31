Iranian TV journalist stabbed in London

LONDON: A UK-based journalist for independent Iranian media who was attacked outside his Lon­don home, prompting a counter-terrorism police probe, is “doing very well”, his news channel said on Saturday.

Pouria Zeraati, a presenter for Persian-language outlet Iran International was in stable condition, the channel’s spokesman Adam Baillie said. “He’s doing very well actually. He’s in the hospital recovering from the attack,” Baillie told BBC radio, calling Friday’s attack “a shocking, shocking incident whatever the outcome of (the) investigation reveals”.

London’s Metropolitan Police has said its counter-terrorism unit is investigating the stabbing, given previous hostile threats by Iran against perceived opponents in Britain.

The force said the motive was unclear and officers were keeping “an open mind”, but that “the victim’s occupation as a journalist at a Persian-language media organisation based in the UK” was being considered.

