GB Assembly sees plot to hurt Pak-China ties

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on Wednesday condemned the suicide attack on Chinese nationals and termed it a conspiracy to sabotage the Pakistan-China friendship.

Through a unanimously adopted resolution, the lawmakers vowed to protect the CPEC and Chinese nationals.

During the session cha­i­red by Deputy Speaker Sadia Danish, opposition leader Kazim Mesum and Javed Ali Manwa and Wazir Saleeem from the opposition benches tabled the resolution.

The resolution condemned the suicide attack on Chinese citizens in Bisham and the terrorist assault on a navy base at Turbat in Balochistan and said that attacks at the beginning and end of the CPEC route are alarming.

It paid great respect to all those who sacrificed their lives in the war on terrorism.

Speaking on the issue, GB Minister for Law Sohail Abbas Shah suggested the resolution be declared unanimous.

Opposition member Manwa said the attack on Chinese nationals amid talks for IMF loan seems to be aimed at discouraging investment in Pakistan.

Mr Mesum called for preventive measures to avoid such incidents in future.

Later, the chair announ­ced the resolution to have been passed unanimously.

Meanwhile, Governor Syed Mehdi Shah, Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, lawmakers, and political and religious leaders of GB condemned the terrorist attack on Chinese nationals.

According to a statement, the CM said anti-national elements were trying to spoil the development and peace of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2024