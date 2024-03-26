DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 26, 2024

Risk mitigation policies of banks ‘lack transparency’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 26, 2024 Updated March 26, 2024 07:02am

KARACHI: The policies of Pakistani commercial banks regarding the environment, social and governance (ESG) risk mitigation lack transparency and lack a tangible action plan, according to Fair Finance Pakistan.

In a press release, the Pakistan chapter of Fair Finance International (FFI) — a civil society coalition campaigning for responsible banking practice — said financial institutions “are evolving” to meet ESG challenges, but their policies “remain silent on the scope and measures” to limit related risks based on the standards defined by the Fair Finance Guide International (FFGI) methodology.

“Pakistani commercial banks have gaps in content and scope of policy commitments in their internal operations and the companies they invest in or finance,” the press release added.

It is said that financial institutions must make their policies and due diligence protocols public for the sake of transparency.

“The information will build understanding of the depositors to know how their money is contributing to environmental and economic growth in Pakistan.”

The statement was issued following a meeting attended by chief risk officers and other officials from 26 commercial banks, the State Bank of Pakistan and the Pakistan Banking Association.

The meeting was held to develop an understanding of the FFGI Methodology, which assesses financial institutions’ approach to sustainability on the basis of several metrics.

The methodology assesses whether financial institutions have systems in place to evaluate companies they are investing in regarding fair tax practices, minimum labour wage compliance, etc.

It also outlines criteria to measure the company’s environmental policies and sustainable practices.

SBP Director Javaid Ismail reiterated the central bank’s commitment towards ESG and sustainable finance and outlined various measures, like the 2017 Green Banking Guidelines and the 2023 Environmental Social Risk Management manual, to integrate ESG risks into overall credit assessment.

The commercial bank officials claimed that their institutions are evolving to integrate ESG criteria, making non-financial information available to the public.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ceasefire, finally
Updated 26 Mar, 2024

Ceasefire, finally

Palestinian lives matter, and a generation of orphaned Gazan children will be looking to the world community to secure justice for them.
Afghan return
26 Mar, 2024

Afghan return

FOLLOWING a controversial first repatriation phase involving ‘illegal’ Afghan refugees last November, the...
Planes and plans
26 Mar, 2024

Planes and plans

FOR the past many years, PIA has been getting little by way of good press, mostly on account of internal...
Smog country
Updated 25 Mar, 2024

Smog country

AS if all of Pakistan’s other troubles were not enough, the country has now been named the second most polluted in...
Taxing traders
25 Mar, 2024

Taxing traders

PAKISTAN is once again making an attempt to get the slippery trade sector into the tax net. Will it finally succeed?...
IHK political curbs
Updated 25 Mar, 2024

IHK political curbs

The only way to justly solve the Kashmir question is through a sustained political process involving the region’s genuine popular representatives.