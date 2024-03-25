DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 25, 2024

McDonald’s outlets shut in Sri Lanka over poor hygiene case

AFP Published March 25, 2024 Updated March 25, 2024 05:48am

COLOMBO: McDo­nald’s outlets across Sri Lanka shut on Sunday after the US fast-food giant launched a legal battle with its local franchise holder over allegations of poor hygiene, court officials said.

The Commercial High Court of Colombo ordered the closures until April 4, after the parent company accused the local franchise holder of failing to meet international hygiene standards.

“The closure was ordered pending an investigation,” a court official said.

He said lawyers for McDonald’s told the court that they had terminated a franchise agreement with local company Abans last week. The hearing is to resume in early April.

There was no immediate comment either from McDonald’s or Abans, who has held the franchise with 12 outlets since the US firm’s entry into Sri Lanka in 1998. Notices were seen outside McDonald’s outlets on Sunday saying they were “closed” and there was no indication if or when they may reopen.

When a technology hitch disrupted ordering at stores across much of east Asia last week, Sri Lanka’s McDonald’s outlets were unaffected.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Smog country
Updated 25 Mar, 2024

Smog country

AS if all of Pakistan’s other troubles were not enough, the country has now been named the second most polluted in...
Taxing traders
25 Mar, 2024

Taxing traders

PAKISTAN is once again making an attempt to get the slippery trade sector into the tax net. Will it finally succeed?...
IHK political curbs
Updated 25 Mar, 2024

IHK political curbs

The only way to justly solve the Kashmir question is through a sustained political process involving the region’s genuine popular representatives.
Moscow carnage
Updated 24 Mar, 2024

Moscow carnage

Afghanistan and its bordering states, particularly Pakistan, need to be at the forefront of the fight against the IS-Khorasan faction.
Wily throw of dice
24 Mar, 2024

Wily throw of dice

Arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy case appears to have recoiled on the BJP.
Rocketing TB
24 Mar, 2024

Rocketing TB

PAKISTAN’s National TB Strategic Plan 2024-26 is a turning point in the country’s battle with tuberculosis. And...