Today's Paper | March 23, 2024

SC to hear appeals on military court cases next week

Nasir Iqbal Published March 23, 2024 Updated March 23, 2024 11:12am

ISLAMABAD: A six-judge Supreme Court bench will resume from March 25 hearing of a set of intra-court appeals (ICAs) in the military trials case.

Led by Justice Aminud Din Khan, the bench will consist of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Azhar Hasan Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Musarrat Hilali.

At the last hearing on Jan 29, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, who has since retired, referred the ICAs back to a three-judge committee for the constitution of a larger bench.

Through its Dec 13, 2023 order, the Supreme Court had suspended the operation of the court’s Oct 23 short order that declared as unconstitutional the trial of 103 civilians identified in relation to their alleged involvement in the May 9 violence.

On March 19, former CJP Jawwad S. Khawaja had also requested the Supreme Court for an early hearing of the appeals in the case since the continued military custody of these individuals was beyond compensation of the time they spent in custody..

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2024

