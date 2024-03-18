Aseefa to contest by-elections from Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, the sibling of PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, on Sun­day filed her nomination papers to contest the by-election from Nawa­bshah.

Accompanied by her aunt and Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Mir Sohrab Khan Marri, Aijaz Halepoto, and others, Ms Bhutto-Zardari visited the office of the returning officer (RO) and additional deputy commissioner, Ali Sher Jamali, to file her nomination papers for the NA-207 Nawabshah-I.

This seat was vacated by her father, Asif Ali Zardari, after he was elected as the president.

Media persons were not allowed inside the RO office, and Ms Bhutto-Zardari left after filing her nomination papers without addressing the media.

Later, she departed from Nawabshah for Karachi.

According to party sources, Ms Bhutto-Zardari would soon return for the scrutiny of her nomination papers.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2024