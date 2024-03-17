Russia’s ruling party ‘hit by cyberattack’ during polls

MOSCOW: Russia’s governing party United Russia said on Saturday that it was facing a widespread denial of service attack — a form of cyberattack that snarls internet use — against its online presence, and had suspended non-essential services to repel the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is running in Russia’s presidential election as an independent candidate with United Russia’s support, has accused Ukraine of seeking to sabotage the polls, which he is virtually certain to win.

Overall turnout — an important indicator for Putin as he attempts to demonstrate the whole country is behind him — rose above 50 per cent on the second day of voting.

The rate in Belgorod region, where Ukrainian cross-border strikes have become part of daily life, was over 70pc.

The main focus will be on Sunday’s third day of voting, when Navalny’s supporters have called on people to turn out en masse at noon in a rolling protest against Putin in each of the country’s 11 time zones.

Former president Dmitry Medvedev said that protesters who have attempted to set fire to voting booths and pour dye into ballot boxes during Russia’s presidential election were “traitors” helping the country’s enemies.

“This is direct assistance to those degenerates who are shelling our cities today,” he said in a Telegram post, referring to Ukrainian attacks.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2024