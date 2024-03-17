DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 17, 2024

Russia’s ruling party ‘hit by cyberattack’ during polls

Agencies Published March 17, 2024 Updated March 17, 2024 06:45am

MOSCOW: Russia’s governing party United Russia said on Saturday that it was facing a widespread denial of service attack — a form of cyberattack that snarls internet use — against its online presence, and had suspended non-essential services to repel the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is running in Russia’s presidential election as an independent candidate with United Russia’s support, has accused Ukraine of seeking to sabotage the polls, which he is virtually certain to win.

Overall turnout — an important indicator for Putin as he attempts to demonstrate the whole country is behind him — rose above 50 per cent on the second day of voting.

The rate in Belgorod region, where Ukrainian cross-border strikes have become part of daily life, was over 70pc.

The main focus will be on Sunday’s third day of voting, when Navalny’s supporters have called on people to turn out en masse at noon in a rolling protest against Putin in each of the country’s 11 time zones.

Former president Dmitry Medvedev said that protesters who have attempted to set fire to voting booths and pour dye into ballot boxes during Russia’s presidential election were “traitors” helping the country’s enemies.

“This is direct assistance to those degenerates who are shelling our cities today,” he said in a Telegram post, referring to Ukrainian attacks.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Provincial share
Updated 17 Mar, 2024

Provincial share

PPP has aptly advised Centre to worry about improving its tax collection rather than eying provinces’ share of tax revenues.
X-communication
17 Mar, 2024

X-communication

IT has now been a month since Pakistani authorities decided that the country must be cut off from one of the...
Stateless humanity
17 Mar, 2024

Stateless humanity

THE endless hostility between India and Pakistan has reduced prisoners to mere statistics. Although the two ...
Moving away
Updated 16 Mar, 2024

Moving away

The sole objective of the government’s development vision should be to evolve sound policies for private investors and regulate markets to protect consumers.
Privacy in danger
16 Mar, 2024

Privacy in danger

DURING a recent Islamabad High Court hearing, revelations about the ease of mobile phone hacking in Pakistan have...
The polio problem
16 Mar, 2024

The polio problem

IT is a tragedy that could have been prevented. Six months after researchers at the National Institute of Health’s...