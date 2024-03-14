SpaceX mega rocket lost in final phase of ‘successful’ test flight

Starship, the world’s most powerful rocket, flew further and faster than ever before during its third test flight on Thursday, although it was eventually lost as it re-entered the atmosphere over the Indian Ocean, SpaceX said.

Lift-off from the company’s Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas came around 8:25am local time (1325 GMT) and was carried live on a webcast that was watched by millions on social media platform X.

The sleek mega rocket is vital to Nasa’s plans for landing astronauts on the Moon later this decade — and Elon Musk’s hopes of colonising Mars someday.

“Congrats to @SpaceX on a successful test flight!” tweeted Nasa administrator Bill Nelson following the test.

All eyes were on Thursday’s launch after two prior attempts ended in spectacular explosions. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing: The company has adopted a rapid trial-and-error approach to accelerate development and the strategy has brought it numerous successes in the past.

Objectives met

When the two stages of Starship are combined, the rocket stands 397 feet (121 metres) tall — beating the Statue of Liberty by a comfortable 90 feet.

Its Super Heavy Booster produces 16.7 million pounds (74.3 Meganewtons) of thrust, almost double that of the world’s second most powerful rocket, Nasa’s Space Launch System — though the latter is now certified, while Starship is still a prototype.

Starship’s third launch test in its fully stacked configuration was its most ambitious yet and the company said it was able to meet many of its objectives.

These included opening and closing Starship’s payload door to test its ability to deliver satellites into orbit.

High-definition footage from an onboard camera showed Starship coasting in space, with the curve of the Earth visible in the background. It hit a top speed of more than 26,000 kilometres per hour and achieved an altitude of more than 200km above sea level.

Starship flew halfway around the globe, then began its descent over the Indian Ocean, with engineers cheering as its heat shield composed of 18,000 hexagonal tiles glowed red hot.

But ground control stopped receiving signals and announcers declared the vessel “lost” before it could achieve its final goal of splashing down. The lower-stage booster also failed to make a successful water landing, and as a result, the Federal Aviation Administration said it was opening a “mishap” investigation.

“Starship will make life multi-planetary,” Musk, the company’s billionaire founder, posted on X afterwards, emphasising the progress made.

Real-world testing

The first so-called “integrated” test came in April 2023. SpaceX was forced to blow up Starship within a few minutes of launch because the two stages failed to separate.

The rocket disintegrated into a ball of fire and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, sending a dust cloud over a town several miles away.

The second test in November 2023 fared slightly better: The booster separated from the spaceship, but both then exploded over the ocean, in what the company euphemistically called a “rapid unscheduled disassembly”.

It currently costs SpaceX around $90m to build each Starship, according to a report by the research company Payload published in January.

SpaceX’s strategy of carrying out tests in the real world rather than in labs has paid off in the past.

Its Falcon 9 rockets have come to be workhorses for Nasa and the commercial sector, its Dragon capsule sends astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station, and its Starlink internet satellite constellation now covers dozens of countries.

But the clock is ticking for SpaceX to be ready for Nasa’s planned return of astronauts to the Moon in 2026, using a modified Starship as the lander vehicle.

China is approaching in the rearview mirror, targeting 2030 to land its first crew on the Moon.

Not only does SpaceX need to prove it can launch, fly and land Starship safely — it must eventually also show it can send multiple “Starship tankers” into orbit to refuel, at supercooled temperatures, a main Starship for its onward journey to the Moon.