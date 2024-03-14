PML-N women reserved seats: YouTuber’s nomination withdrawn after backlash

LAHORE: Maryam Ikram, a PML-N YouTuber, managed to sneak into the party’s list of women nominated for reserved seats in the National Assembly but saw it withdrawn as a storm rose within the party, questioning her political credentials: all this happening within a few days.

Ms Ikram has been making TikTok videos for the PML-N and also used to sneak into the PTI camps — particularly in the Zaman Park gatherings — to clinch “quick followers, likes and bucks.”

As soon as she was reflected on PML-N’s reserved seats nominees, a barrage of backlash hit the party leadership demanding her nomination withdrawn and asserted that there were several women in the party, who had been serving it for years without any facilitation.

“We have been serving the party for years and years but why has an unknown girl been selected for a women reserved seat to become MNA,” a PML-N senior woman worker asked.

She added Maryam Ikram had no history of any social contribution or party activities but a supporter to make TikTok and YouTube videos to earn quick bucks.

She was asked to withdraw from NA membership

A picture of her wearing PTI flag-colour dress and holding a party flag in front of burning tyres also went viral, some PML-N YouTubers acknowledged that Maryam Ikram used to sneak into the PTI camp at Zaman Park to make videos and this particular video grab was taken from her video made in October 2022. Though she usually used to make TikToks against PTI and even Imran Khan, Twitterati also shared a TikTok video wherein she had criticised PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz – now chief minister Punjab.

Seeing the massive backlash, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif directed the party leadership to remove her from the women reserved seats’ nominees list. The party immediately responded and asked the YouTuber to withdraw from her assembly membership.

The YouTuber is expected to inform the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding withdrawal of her nomination before March 19.

Sources in the PML-N say a special committee had been constituted to probe into the circumstances surrounding the nomination process to censure all those involved to ensure accountability within the party ranks. “As soon as she withdraws her nomination, the PML-N will immediately nominate an active party activist to be included in the list.

When contacted to know about her side of the story, she responded to questions on WhatsApp as: “Sorry am not available.”

Dawn also tried to reach federal and Punjab information ministers Ataullah Tarar and Azma Bukhari, respectively, to know about PML-N’s official version on the YouTuber’s inclusion and removal from the reserved seats list, but none of them responded.

It may be mentioned that Maryam Ikram had posted a couple of comments on her X handle commenting on what was happening during the past few days. In her initial tweet on her nomination, Ms Ikram had thanked PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, party deputy secretary general Attaullah Tarar and Shiza Fatima Khawaja for their support at every occasion.

Following backlash from party leaders, she tweeted that some PML-N activists had objected to the grant of an MNA seat to her and they showed their resentment on social media. “I have no objection to the party activists’ criticism but I will stay resolute in love for my party,” she added.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2024