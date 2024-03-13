DAWN.COM Logo

Minister for inclusive approach to boost trade

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 13, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting the importance of aligning with global standards and adopting modern practices, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan has stressed the need for fully facilitating local and foreign investors believing that Pakistan can achieve significant strides through an inclusive approach.

During a meeting with officials of the commerce ministry after assuming the charge, Mr Kamal expressed his commitment to overcoming the country’s economic challenges.

An official announcement said the minister identified key sectors like mining, livestock and textiles as areas for modernisation and enhancing trade volume.

The minister further emphasised the need for moving beyond conventional trade approaches and embracing proactive measures to improve Pakistan’s position in the global market.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2024

