Maryam forms three-member body to monitor development initiatives

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has formed a three-member monitoring committee to check the delivery process of the Ramazan Nighaban programme, neat and clean Punjab and prices of food items in Rawalpindi.

Bilal Yamin Satti is the chairman of the committee while MPA Naeem Ejaz and Ziaullah Shah are members. The committee held a meeting in the Commissioner’s Office where a detailed briefing was given on the ongoing distribution of ration packages in Rawalpindi district, clean Punjab programme and price check of essential items.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Yamin Satti said the process of distribution of ration packages should be completed soon, adding that the data of beneficiaries had been provided by Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Nadra.

He said for the first time in the history of Punjab, Ramazan ration package was being delivered at the doorsteps of deserving people and on the direction of the chief minister, he would ensure that relief reached the people of Rawalpindi district.

About cleanliness, Mr Satti directed that wall chalking and banners should immediately be removed.

Meanwhile, a separate meeting was held, which was presided over by Commissioner Aamir Khattak.

Addressing price magistrates, the commissioner said he required action not reports from them and that he would encourage people to report complaints regarding Ramazan package on the social media account of the commissioner with assurance of their immediate redressal.

It was informed in the meeting that in Rawalpindi Division, 124,658 people had received Ramazan packages at their doorsteps. According to details, 38,877 beneficiaries were from Rawalpindi district, 38,329 from Attock, 16,326 from Jhelum, 29,492 from Chakwal district and 2,661 beneficiaries were from Murree district.

Mr Khattak said the doorstep delivery of the Nighaban Ramazan package would be completed within the first 10 days of Ramazan.

While setting the target for each district, he directed that there would be zero tolerance with regard to achieving the target. A daily target of 12,604 households had been set for Rawalpindi district, 4,785 households for Attock, 3,723 for Jhelum, 3,863 for Chakwal and a target of 396 for Murree.

He said there should be no complaints about cluster distribution anywhere, adding that the main purpose of the Punjab government giving this package at people’s doorstep was to save them from the inconvenience of standing in long queues and to preserve their self-esteem.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, Director Local Government Sibtain Kazmi and other relevant officers attended the meeting in person, while deputy commissioners of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Murree participated through video link.

Commissioner Khattak directed that agriculture fair price shops should be functional in the model markets of all districts and the deputy commissioners should monitor them.

While briefing the commissioner on the performance of price magistrates, it was informed that 1,624 complaints of illegal profiteering were received during 74,445 raids throughout the division as of March 1. Upon receiving eight FIRs, 17 shops were sealed and 311 people arrested.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2024