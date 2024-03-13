PIA pilots advised not to fly while fasting

RAWALPINDI: Pilots and cabin crew of the national flag carrier have been advised against flying while fasting as it will not only risk their lives but also that of others too in the aircraft and on the ground.

A letter to all cabin crew members with instructions regarding “in-flight fasting” stating that as advised by Corporate Safety Management and the Aircrew Medical Centre, it is perceived that flying while fasting is a possibility, but in such a case the element of risk is considerable and margin of safety is minimal.

In any emergency situations with complications, wrong and delayed actions may lead to serious consequences due to impaired judgment and incapacitation. It needs no emphasis that the sanctity of fasting is undeniable. While fasting, one has to go for a change in normal routine, therefore, fasting and flying may not be confined to religious reasons as there are defined relaxations on fasting while traveling, it said.

During fasting, attention and decision-making ability decrease, reflexes begin to slow down, stamina also decreases, so after considering all the factors, it is clear that flying while fasting is not only harmful to you but that of others too, in the aircraft and on the ground.

It is therefore necessary that all cockpit/cabin crew who are observing fast are advised “not” to fly.

A spokesman for the national flag carrier said that a circular had already been issued in this regard and compliance is ensured.

According to Civil Aviation Rules (CARs) 1994 rule 41(3) no crew member shall exercise the privileges of his/her license as a crew member while fasting.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2024