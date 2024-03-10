CTD arrests 23 suspected militants in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Saturday to have foiled several terror plots by arresting 23 suspected militants linked with different banned outfits in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the province.

According to a spokesperson, the CTD conducted 229 IBOs in different districts of the province to thwart incidents of terrorism, in which 228 suspects were picked and interrogated. Of them, 23 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Those arrested include Abdul Karim, Ghofranullah, Kamran Ali, Shah Muhammad, Shakirullah, Imran, Shahi Muhammad, Ansaf Allah, Samar Khan, Abdul Qudus, Imran Abu Zarrar, Aslam, Irfan Sharif, Shahid, Ghulam Mustafa, Eid Muhammed, Hayatullah, Ziarat Gul, Tayyab, Abdul Ghaffar, Nazer Hussain, Ishaq, Sher Zaman, Fayaz, Mulazim Hussain, Shahid Hussain, Saifuddin, Rafiullah, Qari Muhammed Athar and Muhammed Arabi.

The suspects allegedly belong to the banned militant outfits Al Qaeda, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, Lashkar-i-Jhangvi, Sipah-i-Sehaba Pakistan, Tehreek-i-Jafaria Pakistan and Jaish-i-Mohammed.

Conducts 229 IBOs in different districts to thwart incidents of terrorism

The CTD spokesperson said these alleged terrorists were arrested in Rajanpur, Ra­­walpindi, Bahawalpur, Gujran­wala, Sialkot, Chiniot, Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Lahore, Mianwali, Sheikhupura and Jhang districts.

He said that during the operations, 8,502 grams of explosive material, two hand grenades, one IED bomb, 20 detonators, 51 feet safety fuse wire, a 30-bore pistol with 10 bullets, 11 prohibited books, 170 pamphlets, 61 stickers of banned organisation, 34 receipt books, two mobile phones and Rs127,770 cash were recovered from the suspects.

The official said the suspects had allegedly planned sabotage activities across the province and wanted to target important installations. The police have registered cases against the suspects and shifted them to an unknown location.

He said that 962 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, in which 37,739 persons were checked, 133 suspects were arrested, 69 FIRs registered, and 59 prohibited items were recovered.

