DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 10, 2024

CTD arrests 23 suspected militants in Punjab

Imran Gabol Published March 10, 2024 Updated March 10, 2024 07:23am

LAHORE: Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Saturday to have foiled several terror plots by arresting 23 suspected militants linked with different banned outfits in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the province.

According to a spokesperson, the CTD conducted 229 IBOs in different districts of the province to thwart incidents of terrorism, in which 228 suspects were picked and interrogated. Of them, 23 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Those arrested include Abdul Karim, Ghofranullah, Kamran Ali, Shah Muhammad, Shakirullah, Imran, Shahi Muhammad, Ansaf Allah, Samar Khan, Abdul Qudus, Imran Abu Zarrar, Aslam, Irfan Sharif, Shahid, Ghulam Mustafa, Eid Muhammed, Hayatullah, Ziarat Gul, Tayyab, Abdul Ghaffar, Nazer Hussain, Ishaq, Sher Zaman, Fayaz, Mulazim Hussain, Shahid Hussain, Saifuddin, Rafiullah, Qari Muhammed Athar and Muhammed Arabi.

The suspects allegedly belong to the banned militant outfits Al Qaeda, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, Lashkar-i-Jhangvi, Sipah-i-Sehaba Pakistan, Tehreek-i-Jafaria Pakistan and Jaish-i-Mohammed.

Conducts 229 IBOs in different districts to thwart incidents of terrorism

The CTD spokesperson said these alleged terrorists were arrested in Rajanpur, Ra­­walpindi, Bahawalpur, Gujran­wala, Sialkot, Chiniot, Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Lahore, Mianwali, Sheikhupura and Jhang districts.

He said that during the operations, 8,502 grams of explosive material, two hand grenades, one IED bomb, 20 detonators, 51 feet safety fuse wire, a 30-bore pistol with 10 bullets, 11 prohibited books, 170 pamphlets, 61 stickers of banned organisation, 34 receipt books, two mobile phones and Rs127,770 cash were recovered from the suspects.

The official said the suspects had allegedly planned sabotage activities across the province and wanted to target important installations. The police have registered cases against the suspects and shifted them to an unknown location.

He said that 962 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, in which 37,739 persons were checked, 133 suspects were arrested, 69 FIRs registered, and 59 prohibited items were recovered.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2024

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New president
Updated 10 Mar, 2024

New president

Zardari is a keen player of the power game and the most successful at it by a fair degree.
Handing over Discos
10 Mar, 2024

Handing over Discos

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to transfer the 10 public-sector Discos from the centre to the provinces was...
Bitter honey-traps
10 Mar, 2024

Bitter honey-traps

THE repeated failure of state-sponsored operations to capture gangs presiding over swathes of riverine katcha areas,...
Civilian dreams
Updated 09 Mar, 2024

Civilian dreams

The country has been bitterly divided by their refusal to acknowledge this simple truth: they owe it one sincere effort to get along.
Modi in Kashmir
09 Mar, 2024

Modi in Kashmir

Only a tripartite solution — involving Pakistan, India and the Kashmiris — can pave the way for stability.
Saving lives
09 Mar, 2024

Saving lives

PAKISTAN recently crossed a significant milestone with its first-ever pancreatic and split liver transplants carried...