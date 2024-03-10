DAWN.COM Logo

Iesco to ensure power supply during Sehri, Iftar

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 10, 2024 Updated March 10, 2024 07:24am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has decided to ensure power continuity during Sehri and Iftar throughout Ramzan.

In a statement, Iesco Chief Executive Dr Mohammad Amjad Khan claimed that Iesco management has finalised the road map towards the provision of uninterrupted power supply along with the best and timely services for customers during Ramzan, especially during sehri and iftar times.

Mr Khan noted that monitoring rooms in Islamabad and all operation circles have been established where senior officers along with staff members will remain present to monitor the electricity continuity position on 114 grid stations of 132 KV and 1360 feeders of 11 KV.

“Monitoring teams will also ensure early rectification of faults and tripping of feeders and will keep close liaison with field formations. In any emergency like heavy rain, these monitoring teams will also work as disaster management cells,” he said.

The Iesco chief further stated that in case of emergency or to rectify customer complaints without any delay, extra cables, meters, and poles have been provided to operation and construction formations.

“For registration of customer power outage complaints, the relevant SDO complaint number, helpline number 118, along with complaint and monitoring cell numbers 0519252933-4, will be available 24/7,” Mr Khan said.

He directed field formations to remain alert 24 hours a day; besides, no laxity or negligence towards the provision of the best services to customers will be tolerated.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2024

