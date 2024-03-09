Sanjrani takes oath as member of Balochistan Assembly

ISLAMABAD: The plan of former Senate chairman to get an extension through an amendment to rules seems to have gone awry as he has finally taken the oath as a Balochistan Assembly MPA.

Sources told Dawn that the plan had to be shelved due to stiff opp­osition and the fear of the motion being defeated.

Under Article 223 of the Constitution, Mr Sanjrani ceased to be a senator on Feb 15 following the issuance of his victory notification as Balochistan Assembly member. Though he was not chairing Senate sessions, he continued to use the chairman’s chamber, holding meetings with different personalities and claiming the title of the Senate Chairman in official press releases until recently.

The Election Commission had announced the schedule for election on six Senate seats that fell vacant following election of the occupants who had won National or provincial assembly seats, that will take place on March 14.

The ECP, however, did not announce the schedule on the otherwise vacant seat of Mr Sanjrani on the plea that his term was expiring on March 11 and the elections on the seats to fall vacant on the date will be held in the first week of April. Legal experts believe that Mr Sanjrani could have managed to stay as the Senate chairman while playing within the law by not submitting details of election expenses to the ECP, an essential condition for issuance of the notification.

The controversy, however, started when after losing his Senate seat he not only continued to illegally hold the office but also tried to get an extension till the next chairman’s election.

His opponents had prepared a strategy not to let it happen and obstruct a motion by ensuring maximum presence, and pointing out quorum, if an attempt was made to get it passed amid thin presence — an issue normally witnessed on Fridays.

Sources told Dawn that Mr Sanjrani had lost hope on Thursday after many lawmakers advised him not to go for it, warning that it could backfire.

When asked what will happen after the Senate becomes dysfunctional, with the deputy chairman also set to retire on March 11, a legal expert referred to Article 267 and said the president’s role comes in picture in such situations.

He cited Article 267 (1) of the Constitution, which reads, “At any time before the commencing day, or before the expiration of three months from the commencing day, the President may …direct that the provisions of the Constitution shall, during such period as may be specified in the Order, have effect, subject to such adaptations, whether by way of modification, addition or omission, as he may deem to be necessary or expedient”.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2024