DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 09, 2024

Sanjrani takes oath as member of Balochistan Assembly

Iftikhar A. Khan Published March 9, 2024 Updated March 9, 2024 09:57am

ISLAMABAD: The plan of former Senate chairman to get an extension through an amendment to rules seems to have gone awry as he has finally taken the oath as a Balochistan Assembly MPA.

Sources told Dawn that the plan had to be shelved due to stiff opp­osition and the fear of the motion being defeated.

Under Article 223 of the Constitution, Mr Sanjrani ceased to be a senator on Feb 15 following the issuance of his victory notification as Balochistan Assembly member. Though he was not chairing Senate sessions, he continued to use the chairman’s chamber, holding meetings with different personalities and claiming the title of the Senate Chairman in official press releases until recently.

The Election Commission had announced the schedule for election on six Senate seats that fell vacant following election of the occupants who had won National or provincial assembly seats, that will take place on March 14.

The ECP, however, did not announce the schedule on the otherwise vacant seat of Mr Sanjrani on the plea that his term was expiring on March 11 and the elections on the seats to fall vacant on the date will be held in the first week of April. Legal experts believe that Mr Sanjrani could have managed to stay as the Senate chairman while playing within the law by not submitting details of election expenses to the ECP, an essential condition for issuance of the notification.

The controversy, however, started when after losing his Senate seat he not only continued to illegally hold the office but also tried to get an extension till the next chairman’s election.

His opponents had prepared a strategy not to let it happen and obstruct a motion by ensuring maximum presence, and pointing out quorum, if an attempt was made to get it passed amid thin presence — an issue normally witnessed on Fridays.

Sources told Dawn that Mr Sanjrani had lost hope on Thursday after many lawmakers advised him not to go for it, warning that it could backfire.

When asked what will happen after the Senate becomes dysfunctional, with the deputy chairman also set to retire on March 11, a legal expert referred to Article 267 and said the president’s role comes in picture in such situations.

He cited Article 267 (1) of the Constitution, which reads, “At any time before the commencing day, or before the expiration of three months from the commencing day, the President may …direct that the provisions of the Constitution shall, during such period as may be specified in the Order, have effect, subject to such adaptations, whether by way of modification, addition or omission, as he may deem to be necessary or expedient”.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2024

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Civilian dreams
Updated 09 Mar, 2024

Civilian dreams

The country has been bitterly divided by their refusal to acknowledge this simple truth: they owe it one sincere effort to get along.
Modi in Kashmir
09 Mar, 2024

Modi in Kashmir

NEARLY five years after his government scuppered India-held Kashmir’s limited autonomy, Narendra Modi descended...
Saving lives
09 Mar, 2024

Saving lives

PAKISTAN recently crossed a significant milestone with its first-ever pancreatic and split liver transplants carried...
Result tampering
Updated 08 Mar, 2024

Result tampering

THE botched conduct of the Feb 8 election continues to haunt the Election Commission of Pakistan. After failing to...
A long road
Updated 08 Mar, 2024

A long road

Ensuring women’s rights and participation in all spheres of life is not just a moral imperative but also a necessity for Pakistan’s development.
TTP threat
08 Mar, 2024

TTP threat

DURING a discussion in the Security Council on Wednesday, Pakistani Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram rightly ...