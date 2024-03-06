DAWN.COM Logo

Israel ‘to allow’ worshippers access to Al Aqsa as in ‘previous years’

AFP Published March 6, 2024 Updated March 6, 2024 06:55am
The Hague: Protesters take part in a demonstration in support of Palestinians outside the Netherlands House of Representatives, on Tuesday. Question time in the house was briefly interrupted three times by them.—AFP
JERUSALEM: Israel will allow as many worshippers to access Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem during the first week of Ramazan as in previous years, the prime minister’s office said on Tuesday.

“In the first week of Ramazan, worshippers will be allowed to enter the Temple Mount, in similar numbers to those in previous years,” the statement said, using the Jewish term for the site.

“Every week there will be a situation assessment in terms of security and safety and a decision will be made accordingly,” it added.

Every year, tens of thousands of worshippers perform Ramazan prayers at the Al Aqsa mosque.

Ramazan comes this year as Israel wages a relentless military campaign in the Gaza Strip in the wake of the Hamas raid in Israel on October 7.

Israel has been assessing how to address worship in Jerusalem during Ramazan, due to start on March 10 or 11.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir had recently said that Palestinian residents of the West Bank “should not be allowed” entry to Jerusalem to pray during Ramazan.

“We cannot take risks,” he said, adding: “We cannot have women and children hostage in Gaza and allow celebrations for Hamas on the Temple Mount.” Ben Gvir leads a hard-right party advocating Jewish control of the compound.

Days later, the United States called on Israel to allow Muslims to worship at Al Aqsa.

“It’s not just a matter of granting people religious freedom that they deserve... it’s also a matter that directly is important to Israel’s security,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

“It is not in Israel’s security interest to inflame tensions in the West Bank or in the broader region.” Hamas has called for a mass movement on Al Aqsa for the start of Ramazan.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2024

