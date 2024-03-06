DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 06, 2024

Ministry demands doctors’ affidavits for foreign visits

Ikram Junaidi Published March 6, 2024 Updated March 6, 2024 11:02am

ISLAMABAD: Before leaving the ministry, the outgoing caretaker health minister, Dr Nadeem Jan, made it mandatory for doctors to submit an affidavit stating that their foreign visits are not funded by pharmaceutical companies.

The decision is aimed at avoiding the possibility of a conflict of interest and to ensure that patients do not suffer due to an unholy alliance between health practitioners and pharmaceutical companies.

The circular issued by the health ministry, signed by Syed Hassan Mehmood and seen by Dawn, stated: “In the future, all requests of Ex-Pakistan leave forwarded to health ministry shall be accompanied by an affidavit by the concerned officers that their foreign visits are not for attending conferences/seminars and that the visit is not sponsored by any private company/donor etc.”

A senior health ministry official, who did not want to be named, said doctors receive benefits from pharmaceutical companies to market and prescribe their drugs.

“Doctors do get incentives, such as the renovation of their clinics, foreign visits and even cash. Such practices are eroding trust in the sacred profession, which in turn causes another problem: people have started self-medicating,” he said, adding that the situation is especially alarming when it comes to antibiotics, whose irrational use is becoming one of the leading causes of the development of drug-resistant bacteria.

Although data on antimicrobial resistance, as the phenomenon is known, is scant for Pakistan, scholarly articles on the subject point to the fact that the extensive use of antibiotics has “selected resistant strains, increasing the rate of fatal infectious diseases, and exerting an economic burden on society”.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Selective broadcasting
06 Mar, 2024

Selective broadcasting

IN a democracy, the media serves as a guardian of public discourse, where the voices of all — especially the...
Ramazan prices
06 Mar, 2024

Ramazan prices

THOUGH inflation may have come down to a 16-month low, clocking in at 23.1pc, the modest gains may be wiped out by...
Poor performance
Updated 06 Mar, 2024

Poor performance

The country will continue paying the price for their complacency for a very long time.
Reserved seats
Updated 05 Mar, 2024

Reserved seats

Like the party symbol issue, the legality of the latest ECP determination will also be decided by the superior judiciary.
Hate in Modi’s India
05 Mar, 2024

Hate in Modi’s India

Brick by brick, the Sangh is seeking to destroy the edifice of Muslim civilisation in India that goes back a millennium.
Climate realities
05 Mar, 2024

Climate realities

IN an uncharacteristic twist for March — which typically heralds the warmth of spring — several parts of ...