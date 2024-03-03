Three militants killed in Karak: ISPR

PESHAWAR: Three militants were killed and four sustained injuries in a crossfire between security forces and militants in district Karak on Saturday.

A statement issued by the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces carried out an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Karak on the reported presence of militants, adding that intense fire exchange took place between security forces and militants.

Three militants were killed and four others sustained injuries, it said, adding that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them. The militants had remained actively involved in numerous militant activities against law enforcement agencies as well as innocent civilians, the ISPR said.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” it said.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2024