‘Tapping agri potential can save $9bn’

KARACHI: With the development of livestock and fisheries, Pakistan can save up to $9 billion annually, while the country has been spending about $10bn on the import of agricultural products, said the State Bank of Pakistan’s Deputy Governor Saleem Ullah on Friday.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of Delfa Cattle Show at Karachi Expo Centre as a special guest.

He mentioned that the share of agricultural products in Pakistan’s imports is $10bn. If agriculture, livestock, and fisheries are developed, $8bn to $9bn can be easily saved out of this, while keeping prices at a reasonable level to reduce inflation.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2024