China’s first homegrown airliner makes international debut in Singapore

Reuters Published February 19, 2024 Updated February 19, 2024 10:07am
China’s Comac C919 plane (top) and six Pilatus PC-21 aircraft (down) from the Royal Australian Air Force aerobatic team perform during a preview of the Singapore Airshow, on Sunday.—AFP
China's Comac C919 plane (top) and six Pilatus PC-21 aircraft (down) from the Royal Australian Air Force aerobatic team perform during a preview of the Singapore Airshow, on Sunday.—AFP

SINGAPORE: China’s challenger to Airbus and Boeing’s passenger jets, the narrow-body C919 manufactured by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), has made its first trip outside Chinese territory, staging a fly-by at the Singapore Airshow on Sunday.

China has invested heavily in its attempt to break the hold of the dominant two Western planemakers on the global passenger market.

China has indicated a push this year to advance the C919 and COMAC’s footprint domestically and internationally. The plane is only certified within China and the first of now four C919s began flying with China Eastern Airlines last year.

With Airbus and Boeing struggling to ramp up production and meet demand for new planes, and Boeing struggling with a string of crises, the aviation industry is watching how COMAC positions itself as a viable alternative.

COMAC will invest tens of billions of yuan over the next 3-5 years to expand C919 production capacity, Chinese media reported a COMAC official saying in January. China’s aviation authority said last month it would this year pursue European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) validation for the C919, a process which began in 2018.

The C919 was one of two commercial planemakers flying their planes off Singapore’s coast alongside Airbus at a Sunday preview for Asia’s biggest air show. Boeing will not display a commercial aircraft this year.

COMAC has two passenger products: the ARJ21 regional jet and the larger C919 twin-engine narrow-body airliner with 158-192 seats, which competes with the established Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX 8 models.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2024

