DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 01, 2024

US newspapers sue OpenAI for ‘copyright infringement’

Reuters Published May 1, 2024 Updated May 1, 2024 10:56am

NEW YORK: A group of newspapers, including the New York Daily News and Chicago Tribune, sued Microsoft and OpenAI in a federal court on Tuesday, accusing them of misusing reporters’ work to train their generative artificial-intelligence systems.

The eight newspapers, owned by hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s MediaNews Group, said in the lawsuit that the companies unlawfully copied millions of their articles to train AI products, including Microsoft’s Copilot and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The complaint follows similar ongoing lawsuits against Microsoft and OpenAI, which has received billions in financial backing from Microsoft, brought by the New York Times and news outlets The Intercept, Raw Story and AlterNet.

An OpenAI spokesperson said the company takes “great care in our products and design process to support news organisations”.

The newspaper cases are among several potential landmark lawsuits brought by copy­right owners against tech companies over the data used to train their generative AI systems.

A lawyer for the MediaNews publications, Steven Lieberman, said OpenAI owed its runaway success to the works of others. The defendants know they have to pay for computers, chips, and employee salaries, but “think somehow they can get away with taking content” without permission or payment, he said.

The lawsuit said Microsoft and OpenAI’s systems reproduce the newspapers’ copyrighted content “verbatim” when prompted. It said ChatGPT also “hallucinates” articles attributed to the newspapers that harm their reputation, including a fake Denver Post article touting smoking as an asthma cure and a bogus Chicago Tribune recommendation for an infant lounger that was recalled after being linked to child deaths.

The plaintiffs also include the Orlando Sentinel, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, San Jose Mercury News, Orange County Register and Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The Dar story continues

The Dar story continues

Zahid Hussain
One wonders what the rationale was for the foreign minister — a highly demanding, full-time job — being assigned various other political responsibilities.

Editorial

Wheat protests
Updated 01 May, 2024

Wheat protests

The government should withdraw from the wheat trade gradually, replacing the existing market support mechanism with an effective new one over the next several years.
Polio drive
01 May, 2024

Polio drive

THE year’s fourth polio drive has kicked off across Pakistan, with the aim to immunise more than 24m children ...
Workers’ struggle
01 May, 2024

Workers’ struggle

FACED with high inflation and bleak economic prospects nationally, the workers of Pakistan have little to celebrate...
All this talk
Updated 30 Apr, 2024

All this talk

The other parties are equally legitimate stakeholders in the country’s political future, and it must give them due consideration.
Monetary policy
30 Apr, 2024

Monetary policy

ALIGNING its decision with the trend in developed economies, the State Bank has acted wisely by holding its key...
Meaningless appointment
30 Apr, 2024

Meaningless appointment

THE PML-N’s policy of ‘family first’ has once again triggered criticism. The party’s latest move in this...