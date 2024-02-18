DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 18, 2024

Family court cases: LHC orders govt to operationalise legal aid agency for the needy

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published February 18, 2024 Updated February 18, 2024 07:19am
The Lahore High Court building.— File
The Lahore High Court building.— File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has directed the provincial government to operationalise within three months the Punjab Legal Aid Agency, which is supposed to provide legal services to indigent persons, especially the women, in family matters.

A full bench passed the order, deciding a set of petitions against section 14 of the Family Courts Act, 1964, which does not allow an appeal against a decree for maintenance to a child of an amount of Rs5000 or less per month.

During the hearing of the petitions, the bench learnt that the province of the Punjab, through Act No.XIX of 2018, enacted the Punjab Legal Aid Act, 2018, which provides for Punjab Legal Aid Agency to be established by the government to provide legal services to an indigent person, inter alia, in family disputes relating to divorce, maintenance, dowry, dower or custody of children.

However, the said agency has not been operationalized till date.

Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh, who authored the verdict, observed that the adjudication of claims entails physical and psychological toil, incurring of financial resources and a degree of perseverance to succeed for the enforcement of one’s rights.

The judge noted that it is quite an ordeal for a resource-less wife and/or child to invoke jurisdiction of the family court to claim maintenance when a husband/father fails to perform his obligation in that regard, particularly in the absence of a well-established legal aid system.

To ensure effective enforcement of the rights of access to justice and fair trial, as guaranteed under Article 9 and 10A of the Constitution to women and children, the bench directed the government to operationalise the Punjab Legal Aid Agency within a period of three months to provide legal aid services to indigent persons in the family matters.

About the questions posed in the petitions, the bench declared that in terms of section 14(2)(c) of the Act, a decree for maintenance granted for an amount less than Rs5,000 per month to each of the plaintiffs is not appealable.

The bench maintained that Article 10A of the Constitution guarantees right to fair trial and due process for the determination of civil rights and obligations of a person, however, there is nothing in the language of the said article that guarantees at least one right of appeal against all such determinations.

Therefore, the bench said the impugned section 14 is not repugnant to the article 10 of the Constitution.

The bench refrained from deciding a question whether the impugned section 14 is against the injunctions of Islam, saying it is the jurisdiction of the Federal Shariat Court.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti headed the bench while Justice Masud Abid Naqvi was also its member.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Chaos unfolding
Updated 18 Feb, 2024

Chaos unfolding

These elections will be remembered as perhaps the most controversial electoral exercise held in the last few decades.
Fafen report
18 Feb, 2024

Fafen report

IT seems that, contrary to what had been widely assumed, the overall level of public participation in the electoral...
Power protests
18 Feb, 2024

Power protests

PROTESTS against extensive power outages are not uncommon in Pakistan, particularly in the hot summer months. Yet ...
No surprises
Updated 17 Feb, 2024

No surprises

Maulana Fazl's ‘revelation’ outlines another link in the larger scheme of interference and control ongoing for the past many years.
Gloomy prognosis
17 Feb, 2024

Gloomy prognosis

MOODY’S recent assessment on Pakistan’s inconclusive election outcome resulting in a hung parliament, as well as...
PSL begins
17 Feb, 2024

PSL begins

THE ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League begins today, but this time around, the glitzy T20 league is severely...